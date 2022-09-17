STONINGTON — Stonington High scored three goals in the second half and beat Westerly High, 3-0, in the consolation game of the girls portion of the Piver Cup soccer tournament on Saturday.
Carly Constantine, Finn O'Keefe and Lily Loughlean scored for the Bears. Gianna Terranova and Sofia Regan had assists.
Stonington (3-1) next hosts Ledyard on Monday at 7 p.m. The Colonels are 3-0.
Westerly (2-2) next travels to the Lincoln School on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
