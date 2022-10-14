WOOD RIVER JCT. — South Kingstown's Finley Carr scored the game's only goal with about eight minutes left in the first half as the Rebels topped Chariho High, 1-0, in a Division I-B girls soccer game on Friday night.
"It was an evenly played game. We made one big mistake and they capitalized on it," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In the second half, we outshot and out possessed them. We couldn't finish. Shot selection is what we need to work on."
Chariho outshot SK, 10-6. Reid DosSantos made five saves, and South Kingstown's Addie Cook had 10.
South Kingstown moved to 6-6-2, 4-5-2 Division I. Chariho (7-6-2, 4-5-1) next hosts Division I-A leader Pilgrim on Sunday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
