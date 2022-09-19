PROVIDENCE — Westerly High remained unbeaten in Division III girls soccer with a 3-0 win against the Lincoln School on Monday.
Westerly has not allowed a goal in three league games outscoring its opponents, 16-0.
"Our defense played amazing and Kaylee Lamb had a couple of outstanding saves," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Lincoln has a couple of really talented strikers and center mids [midfield].
"We were able to defend well enough and have the patience to wait for them to make a mistake, take the ball and cut their passing lanes."
Lamb finished with four saves including one diving stop to her left.
Samantha Sacco scored a pair of goals and Nora Zerbarini contributed a pair of assists. Danica Jarrett finished with a goal and an assist.
Sacco has scored five goals this season and Zerbarini has five assists.
Lincoln School dropped to 2-3, 2-1 Division III. Westerly (3-2, 3-0) next travels to Tiverton on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
