WESTERLY — Sam Sacco scored four goals and Westerly High opened the Division III girls soccer playoffs with a 7-0 quarterfinal-round win against Cranston East on Thursday night at Augeri Field.
Westerly, the top seed from Division III-B, will take on Narragansett on Monday in Johnston at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. Narragansett is the only Division III team to beat the Bulldogs this season.
"We came out extremely strong defensively and offensively, and we did not take our foot off the gas pedal," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said.
Hudson said the entire team played "fantastic."
Eva Intrieri added a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs. Calla Bruno finished with a goal and an assist, and Kate Rafferty scored the remaining Westerly goal. Gia Keegan contributed two assists, and Danica Jarrett had one.
Westerly (13-3) outshot Cranston East, 23-1. East, the No. 4 seed from III-A, ended the season 5-8-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
