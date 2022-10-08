TIVERTON — Samantha Sacco scored three goals and Gia Keegan had three assists as Westerly High shut out Tiverton, 9-0, in a Division III girls soccer game on Friday.
Westerly (7-3, 7-1) scored seven goals in the second half.
Nora Zerbarini had a goal and two assists, while Calla Bruno contributed a goal and an assist. Vittoria Illiano, Danica Jarrett and Sydney Haik also scored for the Bulldogs. Lorlai Sacco had an assist.
The victory capped a big week for the Bulldogs. On Tuesday, they beat St. Raphael, the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. On Wednesday, they handed Toll Gate its first Division III loss of the season.
"It was a fantastic week with two big monsters on Tuesday and Wednesday. We were exhausted on Friday but stepped up and finished strong," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "We have been focused on putting points on the board from set pieces.
"And we've worked on passing and movement without the ball. It has been opening up the defense and spreading them out. And we have much better stamina in the second half than some of these teams."
Westerly outshot Tiverton (2-5, 2-5), 20-2. Westerly next travels to Cranston East on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
