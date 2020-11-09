Stonington High and Wheeler High will play in the regional postseason girls soccer tournament this week.
The tournaments have been divided into three regions and are primarily comprised of ECC schools.
Stonington is the No. 1 seed in the Region I tournament with a 9-1-1 record and will host No. 4 East Lyme (4-6) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal matchup.
No. 2 Bacon Academy (7-1-1) and No. 3 Waterford (7-2-1) will meet in the other semifinal.
The winners will meet Friday with the higher seed hosting at a time to be determined. The losers will also play on Friday in a consolation game.
Wheeler (0-5-1) is the No. 3 seed in the Region II tournament and will travel to No. 2 St. Bernard (2-1-1) on Thursday for a semifinal game at 2 p.m.
No. 1 Plainfield (7-0) and No. 4 Norwich Tech (0-1) will meet in the other semifinal. The finals and consolation games will be played Saturday with the higher seed hosting.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.