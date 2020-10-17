WESTERLY — Prout scored both its goals in the first half with a favorable wind and topped Westerly High, 2-0, in a Division II-South girls soccer game Saturday at Augeri Field.
"We had good opportunities in the first half. We hit the crossbar and had two shots inside the 6 that hit off defenders," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "In the second half, we were more competitive and a little more physical."
Prout (2-0 Division II-South) outshot the Bulldogs, 10-6. Westerly goalie Mackenzie Fusaro finished with six saves.
Westerly (1-2, 0-2) next travels to Middletown on Monday for a 7 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.