PLAINFIELD — Plainfield scored three goals in each half and shut out Wheeler High, 6-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Thursday.
Wheeler goalie Jillian Comeau made 19 saves for the Lions.
Plainfield moved to 6-2-1. Wheeler (3-6) next hosts Tourtellotte on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.