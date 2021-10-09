NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored a pair of second-half goals to lift Wheeler High past Griswold, 2-0, on Saturday in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game.
The first goal came on a breakaway after a long pass by Hayden Bresnan. Brooke Dowrey had the assist on the second score.
"First half we didn't come to play, second half we turned it on," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email.
Lauren Glaza played her first game in goal and made eight saves.
Griswold dropped to 1-9.
Wheeler (4-4) next hosts Grasso Tech on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.