NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored with 7:11 remaining in the second overtime to lift Wheeler High over New London, 1-0, on Wednesday in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game.
The victory was the first of the season for the Lions (1-1).
Katelyn Melinosky assisted on Pierce's game-winning goal, one of 25 shots Wheeler had in the contest. Lions goalie Addie Hauptmann stopped all 12 New London shots to earn the shutout.
"Both teams played hard and we had chances early but finally executed in the second OT," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email.
The Whalers fell to 1-1.
Wheeler next plays at Lyman Memorial on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
