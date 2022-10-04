NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored four goals as Wheeler High defeated New London, 6-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Peach Schroeder and Hadley Jones also scored for the Lions. Mya Comeau, Marissa Perkins and Naomi Boord contributed assists.
New London is 0-7. Wheeler (3-5) next plays at Plainfield on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.