GRISWOLD — Wheeler High's Katie Pierce scored the game-winning goal on a direct kick as the Lions overcame a two-goal deficit and beat Griswold, 3-2, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Thursday.
Pierce's goal came from 25 yards out with nine minutes remaining in the game.
Wheeler trailed 2-0 at the half before rallying in the second half for the win.
Pierce also assisted on a Hadley Jones' goal in the second half. Brooke Dowrey scored Wheeler's other goal in the season opener for both team.
Wheeler next travels to Windham on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.