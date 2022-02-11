NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's girls soccer team showed signs of progress under third-year coach Kellie Palmer this past fall, qualifying for the Class S state tournament after a winless, albeit brief, campaign in during a pandemic-clouded 2020.
The Lions' six wins — they finished 6-10, including a pair of double-overtime victories — eclipsed their win total from 2016 to 2019 combined during a rare slump in team accomplishments for a program that has historically been successful. An infusion of young talent fueled the bounce-back campaign, and gave Palmer optimism for the future.
Sophomore midfielder Katie Pierce and sophomore defender Naomi Board represented Wheeler on the ECC Division IV All-Star first team.
"Katie and Naomi take the game seriously and know the style of play that I have been trying to enforce," Palmer said. "They get it. They are also a force off the field and respect the game and coaches."
Pierce led Wheeler with seven goals and two assists for 14 points while alternating between various positions on the field based on need.
"Katie is a dominating force everywhere," Palmer said. "I can play her up top to score, in the mid to control the game or on defense to stop a defending team's best player. Her best position is defense; however, we needed her elsewhere to control the field with her skill and speed."
Board keyed a strong Lions defense.
"Naomi is strong and diligent in the back," Palmer said. "I know when she's in there, my defense is in good hands."
Senior Addie Hauptmann, a three-sport athlete who is an All-State softball player, made ECC Division IV honorable mention as a defender.
Laura Glazer made the ECC sportsmanship team, andn Peach Schroeder was named to the ECC scholar-athlete squad.
