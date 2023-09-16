NORTH STONINGTON - Katie Pierce had two goals and two assists as the Wheeler girls soccer team opened its Eastern Connecticut Conference Division IV schedule with a 4-0 victory over Tourtellotte.
Valentina Corrigan also scored two goals for the Lions (1-1, 1-0 Division IV). Hannah Viele added an assist.
"We played as a team today and our hard work paid off with the win," Wheeler coach Katie Palmer said. "Katie [Pierce] was a huge impact to our middle and took control of the game."
Wheeler travels to New London on Wednesday in a Division IV game.
- Rich Zalusky
