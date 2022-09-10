STONINGTON — Chariho High finished with just two shots on goal, made one of them count and that proved to be the difference as the Chargers edged Stonington, 1-0, in a Piver Cup girls soccer tournament first-round game Saturday night.
Tessa Azzinaro scored on an assist from Addy Denecour with about 7½ minutes left in the first half for the nonleague game's lone goal.
"They definitely outpossessed us in the first half but we had the goal," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In the second half, we outpossessed them even though they had some nice chances. Reid DosSantos came up with some really big saves in the second half."
Stonington (1-1) finished with advantages in shots, 8-2, and corner kicks, 5-1, but couldn't get the equalizer. DosSantos made seven saves for Chariho to notch the shutout.
"We did a good job of coming together on the defensive end and staying compact but struggled to get through their defense in the final third," Godbout said.
Chariho next plays at Barrington on Monday at 6 p.m. Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
