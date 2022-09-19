STONINGTON — Freshman Finn O'Keefe scored a pair of goals as Stonington High handed Ledyard its first loss of the season, 2-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game on Monday.
The game ended about five minutes into the second half due to continued lightning in the area.
O'Keefe has scored four goals in five games for Stonington.
"She has a nose for the goal, strikes the ball very well and is great at finishing," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "Tonight we were moving the ball, possessing and building from the back."
Maya Terwilliger assisted on one of O'Keefe's goals.
Ledyard dropped to 3-1, 1-1. Stonington (4-1, 2-0) next travels to Killingly on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
