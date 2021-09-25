STONINGTON — Carleigh O'Keefe assisted on a school record five goals as Stonington High beat winless Griswold, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Saturday.
Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon and Charity Schmitt shared the previous record at four. Solomon did it twice in 1988 and Schmitt did it 1989.
Carly Constantine finished with three goals for the Bears while Iliana Rashleigh had two goals and an assist. Leah Costa contributed a goal and an assist.
Griswold dropped to 0-5. Stonington (4-1) next hosts unbeaten Waterford on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
