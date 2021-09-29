PROVIDENCE — Jill Octeau scored two goals and the Westerly High girls soccer team blanked Providence Country Day, 4-0, in a Division III game Wednesday.
Gia Keegan and Julia Baruti each added a goal, and Eva Intrieri had an assist for the Bulldogs, who led 2-0 at halftime.
"We were playing shorthanded — we have a lot of players out due to injuries — and the girls stepped up," coach Jay Hudson said. "We had great passing up and down the field, played it wide, played it long, had good communication and owned possession for the game."
Westerly (4-4, 4-2 Division III) finished with advantages in shots, 9-3, and corner kicks, 2-0, against PCD (3-4, 3-4). Goalkeeper Kate Rafferty made three saves to register the shutout.
Westerly next hosts Shea on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
