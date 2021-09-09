WESTERLY — Jillian Octeau scored three times and Sam Sacco had two goals as Westerly High shut out Central, 9-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Thursday.
Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division III) led 4-0 at the half. Kassidy Sisco had a goal and an assist. Gia Keegan, Kate Rafferty and Nora Zerbarini also finished with a goal each. Caroline Wade also contributed an assist.
Central, which played in Division IV last season, dropped to 0-2.
Westerly next travels to Stonington to play in the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
