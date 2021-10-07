WESTERLY — Jillian Octeau scored three goals and the Westerly High girls soccer team won its fourth straight game, 4-1 over Tiverton in a Division III matchup on Wednesday.
Westerly led 1-0 at halftime before Tiverton tied it midway through the second half.
But Westerly responded. Octeau scored her second goal on "a brilliant ball" played in by Kate Rafferty that Octeau controlled and went "right down the middle," coach Jay Hudston said, to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Rafferty finished with two assists. Gia Keegan added a goal for Westerly (6-4, 6-2 Division III).
Westerly outshot Tiverton, 13-5, and had four corner kicks to zero for the Tigers (4-3, 4-3). Bulldogs goalie Alex Nelson made four saves.
Hudson praised the "always-strong defense" of Rafferty, Sydney Haik, Nina Cillino, Maddie Faubert.
"It was an all-around fantastic team win tonight," he said, "and we've gotta keep it going tomorrow night up in Pawtucket."
Westerly visits Pawtucket on Thursday to take on St. Raphael at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
