NORTH STONINGTON — Despite being arguably the best girls soccer player at an ECC school, Wheeler High senior Lexi Taylor is not a household name on the local scholastic sports scene.
Taylor signed a national letter of intent last week to play at the University of Connecticut despite the fact she has never scored a goal in an ECC game. That's because, as her father Erick says, she is "off the local radar," never playing in a public high school contest.
Instead of playing high school soccer, Taylor drew Division I recruiting notice as a Choate prep school player, but mostly as a premier club player the last nine years for Stars of Mass, a club in Lancaster, Mass. A forward, Taylor became a top scorer for the club's high school age travel team that played in a national tournament championship flight this summer in Seattle.
Taylor grew up in Woodstock, playing with Woodstock Academy player Grace Gelhaus, the recent Most Outstanding Player of the ECC tournnament, for Stars of Mass. When her family moved to North Stonington, her commitment to Stars of Mass did not change.
"I'm thankful for the commitment my family made for all the travel to practice," Taylor said. "It's a massive commitment that my parents and I made of at least two practices a week, three during the weekend, and games on weekends. Signing the letter of intent to go to UConn makes it all worthwhile."
As a Choate junior and leading scorer in 2021, Taylor made All-New England. However, she drew most interest from Division I colleges, including a couple of Ivy League programs, not from games but from participation in AAU-level talent showcases in the last two years.
"There are many camps I attended or participated in virtually during the pandemic that put my name out there," Taylor said. "I was recruited to enter a player pool from the Northeast for a national travel team. It was quite an experience to be surrounded by so much talent."
At 5-foot-6, 130-pounds, Taylor describes her style of play as "hard-working with an emphasis on moving aggressively to the ball and playing a complete game of offense and defense as a forward," she said.
When Taylor moved to North Stonington last spring and attended Wheeler, little did students realize that she probably the most talented soccer player the school had seen since Bryant Karpinski made All-America in 2000 before later landing a Division I offer to James Madison.
Taylor trained with the Wheeler cross country team last fall to stay in shape but she kept her commitment to the Stars of Mass club team, bypassing a chance to play soccer at Wheeler.
"I did get injured while playing at Choate and there is always the chance of injury," Taylor said. "I thought staying with my club team was the way to go because it's safer and a high level of play. Word got around Wheeler about my soccer even though it was not commonly known around town or the area."
Committing to UConn has changed that. The Huskies have made 27 NCAA tournaments, seven Final Fours (College Cups) and finished national runner-up four times.
"My family has taken me to UConn games for years," Taylor said. "It was an easy decision for me to go there because it's important that my family will get a chance to see me play regularly. I can stay in-state and still play at the highest level of college soccer."
