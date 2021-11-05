NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High is the No. 25 seed in the Class S girls soccer tournament and will travel for its first-round game.
The Lion will play at No. 8 Housatonic Regional (12-4) on Monday at 2 p.m. Housatonic plays in the Berkshire League. Wheeler finished 6-8.
Regular-season records are used to determine seedings.
The winner plays No. 9 Immaculate or No. 24 Northwest Catholic on Wednesday. The higher seed will host.
Metropolitan Learning Center (11-1-2) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
