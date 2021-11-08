WOOD RIVER JCT. — Top-seeded Chariho High will host No. 4 East Providence on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals of the Division II girls soccer tournament.
East Providence (13-3-2) advanced with a 2-1 win over Scituate on Saturday. Chariho (18-1-1) topped North Smithfield, 7-1, on Saturday.
Chariho and East Providence played on Sept. 20 in a highly competitive game. It was scoreless at halftime and Chariho had just a one-goal lead with 12 minutes remaining.
No. 2 Moses Brown and No. 3 Prout will meet in the other semifinal. The date and time of that game have not been finalized.
The championship game is scheduled for Cranston Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
