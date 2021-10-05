NEW LONDON — New London scored the game's only goal with 16 minutes remaining to beat Wheeler High, 1-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Tuesday.
The score came on a corner kick.
New London improved to 2-6. Wheeler (3-4) next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
