WESTERLY — Sparked by a save from senior goalkeeper Alex Nelson, Westerly High scored three second-half goals and beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 5-1, in a Division III girls soccer game Monday.
Westerly led 2-1 in a "very evenly played match against a very good team," coach Jay Hudson said, when Nelson stopped EWG's best player, senior captain Julia Craig, on a breakaway with 20 minutes left in the game.
"[Craig] put on a beautiful shot, and I've never seen Alex jump so high. It went off her fingertips, and she fell down," Hudson said. "She got back up and ran back 15 yards back, dove, and stopped the ball from going over the line. And that sparked the Bulldogs to go the rest of the way.
"That was the play of the year so far."
Westerly (10-6, 10-4 Division III) has won four of its last five games.
Eva Intrieri finished with two goals and one assist in the victory. Gia Keegan and Sam Sacco each added one goal and one assist, Julia Baruti scored once, and Kassidy Sisco and Jillian Octeau each had an assist.
Nelson had seven saves as Westerly outshot EWG, 18-8, and had three corner kids to two for the Scarlet Knights (8-6, 8-6).
The Bulldogs next host first-place Burrillville (15-2, 15-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
