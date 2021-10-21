NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett scored two goals in the second half and turned back Westerly High, 2-0, in a Division III girls soccer game on Thursday.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who had won seven of their last eight matches before Thursday.
Narragansett (5-2-2, 5-2-2 Division III) scored the game's first goal with 20 minutes remaining and added another about seven minutes later.
The two teams were evenly match and Westerly had a number of scoring opportunities, according to coach Jay Hudson
Westerly (9-6, 9-4 Division III) next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
