Westerly girls soccer team

The Westerly High girls soccer team stands at 4-4 overall this season. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett scored two goals in the second half and turned back Westerly High, 2-0, in a Division III girls soccer game on Thursday.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who had won seven of their last eight matches before Thursday.

Narragansett (5-2-2, 5-2-2 Division III) scored the game's first goal with 20 minutes remaining and added another about seven minutes later.

The two teams were evenly match and Westerly had a number of scoring opportunities, according to coach Jay Hudson

Westerly (9-6, 9-4 Division III) next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday at 6 p.m.

— Keith Kimberlin

