NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett scored the game's only goal with 17 minutes to go on a breakaway and shut out Westerly High, 1-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Tuesday.
Both teams finished with three shots and three corners kicks each.
"It was a pretty even game. We matched up well. We didn't play our best in the first half, but we had opportunities in the second half," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said.
Narragansett is 2-3, 2-3 Division II. Westerly (3-3, 3-1) next travels to Classical on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
