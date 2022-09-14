BRISTOL — Mt. Hope scored a pair of goals in the final 3½ minutes and handed Chariho High its first loss of the season, 3-2, in a Division I girls soccer match Wednesday.
Chariho was leading 2-1 when the Huskies tied it with 3½ minutes left in the game. They took the lead with another goal with about two minutes left.
"We had breakdowns," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "They were very physical."
Tessa Azzinaro and Emily Brown scored for Chariho in the first half to give the Chargers the 2-1 lead at the break. Keira Pearce and Ella Dachowski each had an assist.
Mt. Hope (2-1-1, 1-1 Division I) outshot the Chargers, 14-9. Reid DosSantos made 11 saves for Chariho.
Chariho sophomore Ryann Denecour, a first-team All-State selection last season, played in her first game on Wednesday.
Godbout said Denecour has been nursing an injury and the coach didn't want to rush her return. She played 20 minutes in the first half and 25 in the second. Godbout said she played "really well."
Chariho (4-1, 2-1) next faces Fitch in the Piver Cup tournament championship on Saturday at Stonington. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
