LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial scored three goals in the first half en route to a 4-0 win over Wheeler on Friday in an ECC Division IV girls soccer game.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0-1, 2-0 Division IV) outshot the Lions, 24-4.
"They are a very good team," Wheeler coach said Kellie Palmer said in an email. "We hung in there the best we could. I'm proud of my team's effort.
Lions goalkeeper Addie Hauptmann made 20 saves.
Wheeler next plays at Griswold on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
