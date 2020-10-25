NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored the go-ahead goal with 12 minutes remaining and edged Wheeler High, 2-1, in a girls soccer game Monday.
But Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said it was one of her team's better performances.
"We played the best game we've played in the two years I've been coaching," Palmer said in an email. "We are going to be a force to be reckoned with next year."
Palmer said Wheeler failed to execute on several opportunities, but added she was very pleased with the team's performance.
Katie Pierce scored Wheeler's goal with an assist by Kyle Groves.
Wheeler finished with 17 shots, while Lyman had 14. Wheeler goalie Addie Haputmann made 14 saves.
Lyman is now 3-2-1. Wheeler (1-4-1) next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
