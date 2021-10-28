WESTERLY — Sam Sacco scored in the final two minutes lifting Westerly High to a 1-1 tie with Narragansett in a Division III girls soccer game at Augeri Field Thursday night.
The Mariners had taken the lead with a goal 10 minutes into the second half. Sacco scored in the 78th minute after a corner kick. The ball went off the Narragansett keeper and Sacco was able to score the tying goal.
Westerly outshot the Mariners, 14-3, and both teams finished with three corner kicks.
Narragansett dropped to 6-3-3, 6-3-3 Division III.
Westerly coach Jay Hudson said he was "very proud" of the team's efforts and congratulated the seniors on their final home game.
Westerly is 10-7-1, 10-5-1 and currently in third place in the division. Tiverton is 10-5 and has one league game remaining with Providence Country Day (8-5-2) on Saturday.
A Tiverton win would drop Westerly into fourth place and put them on the same side of the playoff bracket as league unbeaten Burrillville (16-0).
Westerly is off until the Division III tournament, which starts next Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
