PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael Academy scored on all three shots it took and beat Westerly High, 3-2, in a Division III girls soccer match on Thursday.
The Saints scored the go-ahead goal with about four minutes remaining in the game. St. Raphael's other two goals came on penalty kicks.
"We played very good defense again," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Our defense is outstanding. They play extremely well together, which is putting our offense forward constantly."
Westerly (6-5, 6-3 Division III) took a 2-1 lead with about 10 minutes remaining on Sam Sacco's goal. But St. Raphael converted a penalty kick with about 10 minutes left to tie the score and scored the game winner six minutes later.
Jillian Octeau scored Westerly's other goal. Both Westerly goals were unassisted.
St. Raphael is now 8-1-1, 8-1-1. Westerly next travels to Hope on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
