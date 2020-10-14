NARRAGANSETT — Gia Keegan scored the game's only goal as Westerly High defeated Narragansett, 1-0, in a nonleague girls soccer match Wednesday night.
Keegan scored with 17:50 left in the game from about 15 yards out to the upper-right corner of the goal. Diana Turano was credited with an assist on the score.
"We competed better than we did at East Greenwich [a 2-0 loss]. We won the 50-50 balls and maintained a lot more possession," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said.
Three Westerly starters missed the game with injuries.
Westerly outshot Narragansett, 6-3. Westerly goalie MacKenzie Fusaro finished with three saves.
Westerly next hosts Prout on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.