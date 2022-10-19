PAWTUCKET — Gia Keegan scored two goals and Westerly High won its eighth straight game, beating winless Shea, 4-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Wednesday night.
Ocean Lombard and Rose Bowen, both freshmen, each added a goal, and Danica Jarrett, also a freshman, had an assist.
Bulldogs coach Jay Hudson said his team, which played the night before, was less than 100% due to injuries and illness (two starters missed the game).
"It was a small squad," he said. "But we handled our business and did what we needed to do."
Hudson added that Westerly used the game to work on a different formation "in case we fall behind in the playoffs so we can switch to a little more offensive power up front."
During their winning streak, the Bulldogs (11-3, 11-1 Division III) have shut out six opponents, including the last three. They outshot Shea, 8-3, and had eight corner kicks to three for the Raiders (0-11-1, 0-11).
Westerly next hosts Lincoln School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.