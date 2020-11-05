NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold edged Wheeler High, 1-0, in a girls soccer game on Thursday.
Wheeler (1-5-1) finished with nine shots on goal. Wheeler goalie Addie Hauptmann made 12 saves including one on a penalty kick by the Wolverines.
Griswold is 2-2-1. The two teams had tied earlier in the season.
Wheeler next travels to New London on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
