WEST GREENWICH — Westerly got on the board first, but Exeter-West Greenwich responded with two goals and beat the Bulldogs, 2-1, in a Division III girls soccer game Wednesday.
Jill Octeau scored off an assist from Gia Keegan about 1½ minutes into the contest, Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. But EWG tied it before halftime and won it with a goal in the 78th minute.
"We've got to pick up our chins and do a little more work, work on our passing, putting more touches on the ball, and work on our defensive switches overall as a team," Hudson said. "We've got to watch our switches and not leave one player open, just make sure we're aware of our surroundings."
Both teams finished with seven shots and five corner kicks.
EWG improved to 2-2, 2-2 Division III.
Westerly (2-2, 2-1) next plays Fitch on Saturday at Stonington in a Piver Cup game scheduled for 1 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
