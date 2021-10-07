WOOD RIVER JCT. — An emotional Chariho High girls soccer team got off to a fast start en route to a 4-2 win over North Smithfield in a Division II girls soccer game Wednesday.
The Chargers took the field while mourning the loss of Allie Nelson, a senior wrestler for Chariho, who died on Monday. The team wore red face paint and red ribbons in their hair in honor of Nelson, who had red hair and whose favorite color was red, coach Brittney Godbout said, adding that "The Herd," Chariho's fans, also wore red.
"We dedicated today's game to Allie," Godbout said.
"We talked about how Allie was a fierce competitor in wrestling and we wanted to come out and play for her. So we came out on fire."
Ryann Denecour, Bella Pezzullo and Brianna Denecour promptly scored goals to give Chariho a 3-0 lead midway through the first half.
Ryann Denecour would add a second goal in the second half to secure the victory for the Chargers (10-1, 9-0 Division II), who have won six consecutive games. Pezzullo, Rachael Abbott, Grace Abbott and Brooke Kanaczet each finished with an assist.
Chariho had advantages in shots, 14-3, and corner kicks, 3-0, over North Smithfield (3-1-3, 3-1-3).
The Chargers are scheduled to play next at Ponaganset on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
