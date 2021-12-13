WESTERLY — Westerly High girls soccer coach Jay Hudson knew he could always trust senior back Nina Cillino this past fall.
Cillino would often push forward when the Bulldogs were on the attack, but it was hardly a risky move.
"She had the ability to play on the attack more. But if the ball or the player got past her, she had the acceleration and speed to catch up with them, dispossess them and return the ball to the offense," Hudson said.
Cillino was named to the All-Division III first team for her season.
"She has been the anchor to the defense for the last three years and she had a tremendous year this year," Hudson said. "She was a very good influence on Kate Rafferty (freshman) and Sydney Haik (sophomore) back there. She was a great leader for our team and just a fantastic role model."
Cillino was also the team's recipient of the Alice Sullivan Perseverance award.
Senior Jilliian Octeau received All-Division III second-team honors.
Octeau led the team in goals with 15 and assists with five.
"She was instrumental in starting our offensive runs," Hudson said. "She probably took 80% of our corner kicks and direct free kicks. She started drawing some attention, which opened up the back side. She's soccer smart and she knows where to be. She put herself in a very good position to succeed on the field."
Senior defender Maddie Faubert was named third-team All-Division III.
"She was one of our captains and a good leader," Hudson said. "She was really good at dispossessing the other players, turning the ball and making runs up and across the field. She was one of our core defensive players. She had a great senior year."
Westerly finished 11-8-1, advancing to the Division III semifinals before losing to St. Raphael Academy, 1-0.
"This was the best season that I've been a part of at Westerly because this was truly a team on and off the field," Hudson said. "They did a fantastic job of playing different positions they were not used to playing. And we had a mix of freshmen and seniors playing on the field."
