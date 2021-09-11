STONINGTON — Freshman Leah Costa scored three goals as the Stonington High girls soccer team beat Westerly High, 7-0, in the opening round of the Josh Piver Cup tournament on Saturday.
Stonington (2-0) will play Chariho in the title game at Stonington next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Chariho beat Fitch, 5-0, in the other first-round game.
"This is the best Stonington team in the years we've been playing in the Piver tournament," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "They move the ball well."
Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said her team is improving.
"We definitely played better than we did [on Friday, a 2-0 win against Fitch]," Solomon said. "The girls made all the adjustments from Friday. We also made the halftime adjustments today. We are still figuring out everything together. This is a very talented group."
Freshman Maya Terwilliger scored twice and contributed an assist. Carly Constantine and Sofia Regan also had goals for the Bears.
Westerly dropped to 2-1 and next hosts Narragansett on Monday at 6 p.m.
Stonington is off until the Piver title game.
— Keith Kimberlin
