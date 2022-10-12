COLCHESTER — Carly Constantine scored the go-ahead goal in the final seven minutes as Stonington High edged Bacon Academy, 2-1, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Wednesday.
Constantine volleyed in a ball from Maya Terwiliger off a set piece for the winning goal. Terwiliger was credited with an assist. It was Constantine's team-leading 10th goal of the season.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half, but Bacon (7-2-1, 3-1 ECC Division II) tied the game in the second half.
Carleigh O'Keefe scored Stonington's first-half goal.
Bacon outshot Stonington, 10-8. Stonington goalie Kelsea Anderson made four saves.
Stonington (10-1, 5-0 Division II) has won nine straight and travels to Ledyard on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
