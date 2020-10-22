NORTH STONINGTON — Eva Comeau scored two goals and the Wheeler High girls soccer team earned its first win of the season, 6-0, against Grasso Tech on Thursday.
Ellen Anderson, Addie Hauptman, Katie Pierce and Naomi Boord also scored for the Lions. Marissa Perkins had an assist.
Wheeler (1-3-1) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.