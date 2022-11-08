CRANSTON — Chariho High's first season in Division I girls soccer came to a close Tuesday night in the tournament semifinals.
While the season ended on a disappointing note — a 5-1 loss to defending state champion North Kingstown at Cranston Stadium — it was still a highly successful year for the Chargers.
Chariho (11-8-3) finished with a better-than-.500 record and earned two playoff wins, exceeding its preseason expectations.
Chariho, which captured the Division II title last season, found itself moved up a level this fall. Division I soccer is played at a quicker pace and is more physical than Division II, and the Chariho players knew it would be a challenge.
"Definitely, there were concerns we weren't going to do as well," Chariho senior midfielder Kaitlyn Rousseau said. "We weren't expecting to do as well as we did. We fought as a team and realized we can compete with the top teams in the state. We ended up doing really well."
Chariho, the No. 4 seed from Division I-B, had a pair of ties against NK during the regular season. Chariho upset Pilgrim, the top seed from Division I-A, in the quarterfinals.
"In the beginning, we talked about our aggressiveness and speed of play," senior forward Tessa Azzinaro said. "We had the skill, we had the players and we had the team. We knew we could do it; we knew we would compete. It didn't matter who we played against. If we put out the effort, we had a chance every single game."
Before the season started, Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said just qualifying for the postseason would be a significant accomplishment.
"I'm super proud of the girls. They now believe they can compete in the top division of the state, and I'm excited about the future," Godbout said. "Losing to NK in the semifinals, that's perfectly OK [for the first season in Division I]. They were the better team today, but we gave them a challenge."
North Kingstown (16-2-2) dominated the first 15 minutes of play. Chariho keeper Reid DosSantos had to make a kick save in the first four minutes to keep the Skippers off the board.
Less that a minute later, Addy Denecour cleared a ball off the line that would have been a goal.
Later in the first half, DosSantos had to make a good save on a direct kick by NK sophomore Ellie Bishop.
Finally, the Skippers broke through when Bishop converted a penalty kick with 15:50 left in the half, the first of her five goals on the night.
The play came after a scramble inside the Chariho 18-yard line. When play was stopped, the official placed the ball at the 14 and awarded a direct kick to North Kingstown. But she then consulted with one of the line officials, returned to the field and awarded the Skippers a penalty kick, ruling there was a hand-ball violation by Chariho in the box.
"All season long [officials have] been waving off hand balls in the box if they are unintentional," Godbout said. "Rachael [Abbott] was down on the ground and it hits her hand. That was an unintentional hand ball. It should not have been a PK. It killed the momentum because the girls were fighting tooth and nail."
Bishop later knocked home a ball from Katherine Van Gorden with 7:08 remaining in the half to put the Skippers ahead 2-0 at halftime.
"We didn't match their physicality for the first 20-25 minutes," Godbout said. "The second half was better."
Chariho did have some chances early in the second half. A blast by Ryann Denecour from about 35 yards in the first three minutes was pushed over the crossbar by NK goalie Sydney Allen.
About 10 minutes later, Denecour nearly connected with Emily Brown on a through ball.
Bishop, who possesses good foot skills, speed and power, scored her third goal with 23:44 left to take away any legitimate chance Chariho had for a win. She later added goals with 17:59 and 16:11 left in the game.
Rousseau said she takes "so much pride" in what the team has done during her time at Chariho. She has also learned a few things.
"I think I've learned how to work with a bunch of different people and how to lead a team," Rousseau said. "I'm just going to miss everything about this team and how close we all are."
Azzinaro, who scored Chariho's goal in the final two minutes, echoed Rousseau's sentiments.
"I am going to miss everything. I learned playing as a team and as a family changed the game completely," she said. "If you are not a family, it doesn't matter how good you are."
North Kingstown will play La Salle, a 1-0 winner against Cumberland in the other semifinal, on Saturday at Cranston Stadium at 11:30 a.m. for the title. This is the 13th time in the last 15 years that La Salle has played in the championship game.
