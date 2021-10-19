NORTH SCITUATE — Tessa Azzinaro scored two goals and the Chariho High girls soccer team won its ninth straight game, 3-1 over Scituate in a Division II matchup Monday.
Brooke Kanaczet also scored for the Chargers (13-1), who remained undefeated in Division II at 13-0.
Ryann Denecour, Emily Brown and Bella Pezzullo each added assists, and goalkeeper Reid DosSantos made four saves.
Chariho coach Brittney Godbout described the game as evenly played. The Spartans (6-2-3, 6-2-3 Division II) "did a very good job" of attacking the wings in the first half, and had three opportunities in the first 10 minutes.
"But once our defense took shape, we didn't allow them to penetrate and didn't allow any more chances," Godbout said. "The second half we had the edge in possession and the majority of shots and corner kicks."
The Chargers finished with advantages in shots, 11-5, and corner kicks, 6-2.
They next host Toll Gate on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
