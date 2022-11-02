WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and shut out Smithfield, 5-0, in a Division I girls soccer preliminary round tournament game on Wednesday.
"We talked about playing an entire 80 minutes of soccer and starting strong from the first whistle," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Emily Brown converted a penalty kick four minutes into the game. About a minute later, Ryann Denecour's free kick hit the crossbar and Tessa Azzinaro finished it to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead.
About four minutes later, Kaitlyn Rousseau played a free kick that Denecour was able to volley in for a 3-0 lead.
Ryann Denecour finished with two goals and two assists and her younger sister, Addy Denecour, also had a goal. Ella Dachowski contributed an assist.
"We won every 50-50 ball and our defense did an amazing job stepping up and winning the ball before the attackers could get a foot on it. Our attack also put pressure on their defensive line," Godbout said.
Chariho (10-7-3), the fourth seed from Division I-B, next travels to Pilgrim, the top seed from I-A, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. for a quarterfinal-round game.
Smithfield, the fifth seed from I-B, finished the season 6-9-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.