STONINGTON — Tessa Azzinaro scored twice and Chariho High beat Fitch, 5-0, in the opening round of the girls portion of the Josh Piver Cup soccer tournament Saturday.
Chariho (2-0) will play Stonington in the title game next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Stonington beat Westerly, 7-0, in the other first-round game.
Brianna Denecour, Emily Brown and Brooke Kanaczet scored a goal each for the Chargers. Ryann Denecour and Bella Pezzullo had two assists apiece. Chariho scored all its goals in the first half.
"Our girls did a good job of picking up the pace of the game on the turf," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
— Keith Kimberlin
