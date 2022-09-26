WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ryann Denecour scored three times and Chariho High shut out East Providence, 5-0, in a Division I girls soccer game Monday night.
Chariho (6-2-1, 3-2-1, Division I) led 3-0 at the half.
Brooke Kanaczet and Addy Denecour also scored for the Chargers. Emily Brown finished with two assists. Kaitlyn Rousseau and Keira Pearce each contributed one assist.
Chariho outshot the Townies, 18-0. The Chargers had 10 corner kicks and EP (0-5-1, 0-4-1) finished with two.
Chariho next travels to Cranston West on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
