WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Emily Brown scored with about 28 minutes left in the first half — less than a minute after North Kingstown netted the first goal — and that's the way the Division I girls soccer game would stay as the teams finished in a 1-1 tie Friday night.
Ella Dachowski assisted on Brown's goal for the Chargers (5-2-1, 2-2-1 Division I) in what coach Brittney Godbout said was an "evenly played game" against the defending Division I champions.
"I was pleased with our girls keeping up with their speed of play as well as the physicality of the game," Godbout said.
The coach also praised the play of goalkeeper Reid DosSantos, who helped keep the game deadlocked at 1.
"North Kingstown definitely broke through our defensive line a few times, and Reid DosSantos came up with some big saves, especially in the second half," said Godbout, adding that the Skippers also hit the crossbar.
NK finished with advantages in shots on goal, 8-2, and corner kicks, 1-0. DosSantos made seven saves.
Chariho next hosts East Providence on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
