NORTH PROVIDENCE — North Providence played the Chariho High girls soccer team to a scoreless tie, placing the first blemish on the Chargers' Division II record this season.
The Chargers are now 16-1-1, 15-0-1 Division II. Chariho had won 12 straight before Friday's game.
"North Providence did a really good job of winning the 50-50 balls," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Frankly, they outworked us. They did a good job of playing compact and double-teaming the ball.
"It was a good eye-opener for us. Teams are going to come to play. If they work hard enough, anyone can be beaten. I think it happened at a good time, though. I would rather it happen now than in the state quarterfinals."
Both teams finished with four shots on goal. Chariho had two corner kicks to one for the Cougars (5-4-7, 5-4-7 Division II).
Chariho closes the regular season on Monday at West Warwick at 6:30 p.m. Godbout expects the Chargers to host a playoff game on Nov. 6.
— Keith Kimberlin
