WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — La Salle scored two goals in the final 22 minutes and topped Chariho High, 4-3, in a Division I girls soccer game Saturday.
Emily Brown, Brooke Kanaczet and Ryann Denecour scored for the Chargers. Kaitlyn Rousseau and Aubrey Currier had assists.
Both teams finished with eight shots and three corner kicks apiece. Chariho's Reid DosSantos made four saves.
La Salle is 5-3-2, 5-3-2 Division I. Chariho (6-4-1, 3-4-1) next plays at Smithfield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
