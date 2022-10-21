WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High limited Mt. Hope to one goal and beat the Huskies, 3-1, in a Division I-B girls soccer game Friday night.
The Chargers avenged a 3-2 loss to Mt. Hope on Sept. 14.
"The last time we matched up with them we were up 2-1 and they came back in the last three minutes and beat us 3-2," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We talked about not letting down and playing the entire 80 minutes.
"Our defense has been playing very well with center backs Tori Babineau and Rachel Abbott. On the outside, Kiera Pearce is shutting down everything on her side and her distribution game has been spot on."
Chariho's Emily Brown and Ryann Denecour, both sophomores, each had a goal and an assist. Aubrey Currier scored the other Chariho goal, and Pearce contributed an assist.
Chariho outshot the Huskies (9-4-4, 7-4-3 Division II), 14-4. Chariho (9-6-3, 7-5-2) next travels to Cumberland on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
